apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
30 Apartments for rent in Liberty Lake, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Big Trout Lodge
22809 E Country Vista Dr, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1223 sqft
Relaxing community on the edge of Spokane with a swimming pool, 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have washer/dryers, A/C, hardwood floors, and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
Liberty Lake
Legacy Villas Phase 1
21900 East Country Vista Drive, Liberty Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Villas Phase 1 in Liberty Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
1311 N Simpson
1311 North Simpson Road, Liberty Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2500 sqft
*Spacious living room with gas fireplace *Sliding doors lead to the large deck *Kitchen appliances include a gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator with ice and water, and a dishwasher *Master bedroom includes walk-in closet *Master bath with
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Lake
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1515 N Hodges Rd
1515 North Hodges Road, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley. Plenty of outside storage in the 2 car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln.
18920 East Riverwalk Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
18920 E. Riverwalk Ln. Available 08/21/20 3 BED, 3 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 3 bath, two-story home in the desirable Riverwalk development.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lake
23204 East Clarke Street
23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1400 sqft
Liberty Lake Views w/ Beach Access! 1 Bed (plus bonus room), 1 Bath unit in Triplex! This unit boasts spacious, open concept rooms with a HUGE deck for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views of the lake.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
1917 N Harmony Ln
1917 North Harmony Lane, Spokane Valley, WA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
Conveniently located split entry home is just minutes to the Centennial Trail, shopping and I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
A stone's throw from the Spokane River and close to outdoor recreation along the Centennial Trail. Entertain on the patio or balcony. Pets welcome. Stainless steel appliances, gym, pool, and in-suite dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Spokane Valley
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$960
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
The Homestead Apartments are located in the heart of the Spokane Valley, just between Downtown Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. Units offer amenities like refrigerators, walk-in closets, fireplaces, laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Spokane Valley
River House At The Trailhead
16621 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,166
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1230 sqft
From the moment you step out of our door and your feet hit the trailhead, you hear the river running and you remember why you chose Spokane Valley in the first place. This is The River House - inspired apartments set directly on Centennial Trail.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Greenacres
Mirabolante Apartments
16102 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirabolante Apartments is located at 16102 E. Broadway Ave Spokane Valley, WA and is managed by Rudeen Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Greenacres
Brookline Townhomes
1317 N Arcade St, Spokane Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
Well-appointed homes with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Dogs and cats allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-90 for easy transportation. Run errands at nearby Sullivan Square Shopping Center.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
16108 E. Broadway
16108 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Downstairs 2 Bedrom Duplex - Such a great location to live in! Easy access to I-90, shopping, and food.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Greenacres
17419 E. 3rd Ave.
17419 East 3rd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
17419 E. 3rd Ave. Available 04/10/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - SPOKANE VALLEY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spokane Valley with plenty of outdoor space, available now.
1 of 17
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd.
18208 E Selkirk Estates Rd, Spokane County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1942 sqft
Beautiful new construction home.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty Lake
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Spokane Valley
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to E Indiana Avenue and Highway 27. Stylish living community with a tennis court, a clubhouse and a basketball court. Homes have a range, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and carpet.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1230 sqft
Rugged, yet refined. Secluded, yet convenient. Intimate, yet open.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Opportunity
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly apartments at The Whimsical Pig provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Trentwood
Somerset Meadows
4216 North Mcdonald Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1008 sqft
Somerset Meadows Apartments for rent in Spokane Valley offers pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. Our community also includes assigned covered parking, large storage spaces, a heated swimming pool, and recreational game room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Spokane Valley
Meadow Ridge
12422 E Mansfield Ave, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Ridge is centrally located with easy I-90 freeway access, near Spokane Valley Mall, Valley Medical Center, and YMCA. Cool off during the summer in the sparkling swimming pool or relax in the newly remodeled clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
3 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
49 Units Available
Opportunity
Broadway190
11813 East Broadway Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ascend to new heights, Brodayway190 is perfectly situated in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Opportunity
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
931 sqft
Located just off I-90 in Spokane Valley and close to the wealth of recreational and entertainment options in the greater Spokane area, Revere Ridge Apartments is a charming residential community that is calling your name! Beautifully landscaped
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spokane Valley
Appleway Terrace
10108 E Appleway Blvd, Spokane Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near the park and lake. On-site gym, pool, and ample parking. Each home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community.
