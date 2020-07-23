Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sumner, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Sumner offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute fro... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1218 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Sumner
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
16 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
893 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
21 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
915 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
997 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Lakeland
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
944 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Sumner
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
970 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Lakeland
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1009 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28 PM
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Sumner
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
8 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1010 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
920 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
934 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The Lakes
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
925 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1181 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
884 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1072 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Sumner, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Sumner offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Sumner offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Sumner. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

