Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:59 PM

4904 104th St E

4904 104th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

4904 104th Street East, Summit, WA 98446
Summit

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home! With 1,828 sqft of spacious living, hardwood floors, a wood burning stove, large loft space and situated on just over 1/2 acre this home will not last long! Nestled in a great street, with easy access to 5-12 for quick commuting and traveling, near local shopping and dining! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Walk into this great living room complete with hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. The cute kitchen features ample white cabinets for extra storage and fantastic breakfast bar for entertaining. The dining room comes with a great skylight for added light and ambiance. A sunroom is next with a great wood burning stove. A hallway leads to 3 adorable bedrooms and great hall bathroom. Upstairs is a large loft space, convenient laundry with washer, dryer and sink. Down the hall is a half bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

