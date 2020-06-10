All apartments in Summit
10155 44th Ave E
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

10155 44th Ave E

10155 44th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

10155 44th Avenue East, Summit, WA 98446
Summit

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 8 acre, secluded property in the city & close to everything! Spacious hm boasts vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, sunroom, easy 1-story living. Pass through fireplace open to living & family rooms. Large master w/ private bath. Fully fenced, outbuilding, attached 2 car garage + bonus rm/office/flex space - so many possibilities! Mostly level, tons of fruit trees/garden space, partially wooded. Potential equestrian/farm, or subdivide! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!Bonus rm 190 sq ft, sunroom 240 sq ft not included in finished sq ft. Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10155 44th Ave E have any available units?
10155 44th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
Is 10155 44th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
10155 44th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10155 44th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 10155 44th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 10155 44th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 10155 44th Ave E offers parking.
Does 10155 44th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10155 44th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10155 44th Ave E have a pool?
No, 10155 44th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 10155 44th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 10155 44th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 10155 44th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 10155 44th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10155 44th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 10155 44th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

