10155 44th Ave E

Amazing 8 acre, secluded property in the city & close to everything! Spacious hm boasts vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, sunroom, easy 1-story living. Pass through fireplace open to living & family rooms. Large master w/ private bath. Fully fenced, outbuilding, attached 2 car garage + bonus rm/office/flex space - so many possibilities! Mostly level, tons of fruit trees/garden space, partially wooded. Potential equestrian/farm, or subdivide! Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity!Bonus rm 190 sq ft, sunroom 240 sq ft not included in finished sq ft. Virtual tour available.