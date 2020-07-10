15923 58th Ave Ct E

Amenities
CUTE little rambler 1/4 acre lot!! - Nothing too fancy about this 3 bedroom / 1 bath single-level home...
but...
1. it IS in the desired PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT
2. it is close to everything
3. it has a little country feel to it,
and
4. it's ready for you NOW!
Freshly painted... NEW CARPETS... mostly fenced yard with DETACHED 8X10 STORAGE SHED.
- 3 bedrooms (average sizes)
- 1 bath
- LARGE living room
- Kitchen has range, frig and dishwasher
- Dining area in the kitchen
- Door from kitchen out to deck in LARGE (almost completely fenced) back yard
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
NOTE - you are welcome to use the washer & dryer now in the home. (they are not the owner's)
