Home
/
Summit View, WA
/
15923 58th Ave Ct E
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

15923 58th Ave Ct E

15923 58th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

15923 58th Avenue Court East, Summit View, WA 98375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
CUTE little rambler 1/4 acre lot!! - Nothing too fancy about this 3 bedroom / 1 bath single-level home...
but...
1. it IS in the desired PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT
2. it is close to everything
3. it has a little country feel to it,
and
4. it's ready for you NOW!

Freshly painted... NEW CARPETS... mostly fenced yard with DETACHED 8X10 STORAGE SHED.
- 3 bedrooms (average sizes)
- 1 bath
- LARGE living room
- Kitchen has range, frig and dishwasher
- Dining area in the kitchen
- Door from kitchen out to deck in LARGE (almost completely fenced) back yard
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
NOTE - you are welcome to use the washer & dryer now in the home. (they are not the owner's)

INTERESTED?
Great!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on “AM I APPROVABLE?” in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the “TEST” (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

“PASS THE TEST” AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
$50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon – Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM…
and we thank you!

(RLNE4820986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have any available units?
15923 58th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit View, WA.
What amenities does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 15923 58th Ave Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 58th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
15923 58th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 58th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 15923 58th Ave Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit View.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E offer parking?
No, 15923 58th Ave Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15923 58th Ave Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 15923 58th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 15923 58th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15923 58th Ave Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15923 58th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15923 58th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
