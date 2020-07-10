15923 58th Ave Ct E

Amenities

CUTE little rambler 1/4 acre lot!! - Nothing too fancy about this 3 bedroom / 1 bath single-level home...

but...

1. it IS in the desired PUYALLUP SCHOOL DISTRICT

2. it is close to everything

3. it has a little country feel to it,

and

4. it's ready for you NOW!



Freshly painted... NEW CARPETS... mostly fenced yard with DETACHED 8X10 STORAGE SHED.

- 3 bedrooms (average sizes)

- 1 bath

- LARGE living room

- Kitchen has range, frig and dishwasher

- Dining area in the kitchen

- Door from kitchen out to deck in LARGE (almost completely fenced) back yard

- Washer/dryer hook-ups

NOTE - you are welcome to use the washer & dryer now in the home. (they are not the owner's)



INTERESTED?

Great!



1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on “AM I APPROVABLE?” in the toolbar and

3. TAKE the “TEST” (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.



“PASS THE TEST” AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?

$50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon – Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM…

and we thank you!



