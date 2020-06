Amenities

907 Chambers St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Gem in Steilacoom! - The beautiful 3bd/1.75bath rambler is in the peaceful town of Steilacoom. The gorgeous Anatolia Natural Wall Tile two-sided fireplace is the focal point of home! The very modern kitchen has quartz counter tops, Stainless-Steel appliances, and soft close cabinets & drawers. Both bathrooms have quartz counters and detailed wall tiles. The main bathroom has a linen closet with deep storage & the master bathroom has a walk-in shower with dual shower heads. The bedrooms are large with the master bedroom having a large closet and sliding glass doors to a patio. Home is equipped with full size washer & dryer. JBLM is only 15 minutes away.



Home Features:

• 2 Car Attached Garage + Lg Driveway

• Recessed lighting throughout

• Plenty of Storage Space

• Storage Shed



Community Features:

• Farrell Marsh Park Wildlife Reserve at end of block

• Sunnyside Beach & Saltar Point Beach Nearby

• Steilacoom Ferry Nearby – travels to Anderson Island for golfing

• Kayak Drop-in Nearby

• Several Parks in the Neighborhood including Fort Steilacoom Park

• JBLM is only 15 minutes away



The Basics:

• Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum

• Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK

• Utilities are not included with Rent

• Tenant maintains landscaping



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

• No Smoking (If you smoke please don’t apply)

• $50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+

• Review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying

• Application process time is 1 -3 business days

• Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required

• Deposit $2300 ($350 N/R Cleaning Fee)

• 1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35/Monthly Pet Fee per pet

• All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5855634)