Steilacoom, WA
Harbor Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Harbor Oaks

97 Byrd Dr · (669) 900-1575
Location

97 Byrd Dr, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Oaks.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
trash valet
The Idyllic Setting

Surrounded by natural beauty and history, Harbor Oaks sits in the heart of Steilacoom, Washington’s first incorporated city. Harbor Oaks offers spacious and beautifully designed one, two, and three bedroom homes with craftsman style finishes, and details that count.

The Steilacoom Ferry Terminal is just minutes down the street and the public beaches and endless coastal views make living here a pleasure year round. Along with excellent schools, nearby shopping malls and access to major cultural and economic centers like Tacoma, you couldn’t ask for a more idyllic setting and the perfect community in which to make a home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Oaks have any available units?
Harbor Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Steilacoom, WA.
What amenities does Harbor Oaks have?
Some of Harbor Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Oaks offers parking.
Does Harbor Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Oaks has a pool.
Does Harbor Oaks have accessible units?
No, Harbor Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harbor Oaks has units with air conditioning.
