Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly trash valet

The Idyllic Setting



Surrounded by natural beauty and history, Harbor Oaks sits in the heart of Steilacoom, Washington’s first incorporated city. Harbor Oaks offers spacious and beautifully designed one, two, and three bedroom homes with craftsman style finishes, and details that count.



The Steilacoom Ferry Terminal is just minutes down the street and the public beaches and endless coastal views make living here a pleasure year round. Along with excellent schools, nearby shopping malls and access to major cultural and economic centers like Tacoma, you couldn’t ask for a more idyllic setting and the perfect community in which to make a home.