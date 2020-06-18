3917 East Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Minnehaha Charmer with 5 Beds and 2 Baths. The property features lots of windows to allow in plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and an abundance of cabinets. Each floor offers its own bathroom and there is a washer and dryer provided. In addition to a detached one car garage there are multiple off street parking spots available. Backyard is fenced and offers a nice space for outside entertaining! Front yard has cute curb appeal with a sprinkler system. Lots to love with this property located just minutes to Minnehaha Park, Esmeralda Trail and Esmeralda Golf Course! Sorry, no pets. 12-month lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.