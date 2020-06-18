All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 3917 East Fairview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
3917 East Fairview Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:47 PM

3917 East Fairview Avenue

3917 East Fairview Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1986476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3917 East Fairview Avenue, Spokane, WA 99217
Minnehaha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Minnehaha Charmer with 5 Beds and 2 Baths. The property features lots of windows to allow in plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and an abundance of cabinets. Each floor offers its own bathroom and there is a washer and dryer provided. In addition to a detached one car garage there are multiple off street parking spots available. Backyard is fenced and offers a nice space for outside entertaining! Front yard has cute curb appeal with a sprinkler system. Lots to love with this property located just minutes to Minnehaha Park, Esmeralda Trail and Esmeralda Golf Course! Sorry, no pets. 12-month lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have any available units?
3917 East Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 3917 East Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 East Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3917 East Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 East Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3917 East Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3917 East Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 East Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 3917 East Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3917 East Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 East Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 East Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3917 East Fairview Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nevada LidgerwoodOpportunityGreenacres
North Indian TrailSouthgate
Cliff CannonChief Garry Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity