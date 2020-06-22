2607 E Upriver Dr

Amenities

Affordable 2 Bedroom on the River

Homeland Property Management has a newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom off of Upriver Dr. over looking the Spokane River. It has fresh paint, updated counter tops, new vinyl and has washer and dryer hookups as well. This is truly a must see. Rent is going for $825 plus $50 for W,S,G utility fee. Deposit is also $825. No Pets Allowed. To schedule a self showing at your convenience visit HomelandRents.com and click on rental properties. For additional information please call 509-999-2896 during business hours.