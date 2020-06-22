All apartments in Spokane
2607 E Upriver Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:18 PM

2607 E Upriver Dr

2607 East Upriver Drive · (509) 498-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2607 East Upriver Drive, Spokane, WA 99207
Minnehaha

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Affordable 2 Bedroom on the River
Homeland Property Management has a newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom off of Upriver Dr. over looking the Spokane River. It has fresh paint, updated counter tops, new vinyl and has washer and dryer hookups as well. This is truly a must see. Rent is going for $825 plus $50 for W,S,G utility fee. Deposit is also $825. No Pets Allowed. To schedule a self showing at your convenience visit HomelandRents.com and click on rental properties. For additional information please call 509-999-2896 during business hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have any available units?
2607 E Upriver Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 2607 E Upriver Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2607 E Upriver Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 E Upriver Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr offer parking?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have a pool?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have accessible units?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2607 E Upriver Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2607 E Upriver Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
