1028 E Mission

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range oven

Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90. Across the street from a park!



**ASK ABOUT HOW TO RENT WITH LITTLE OR NO DEPOSIT!**

*Spacious living room with lots of natural light

*Bedroom alcove is just off of an area that could be an office or dining room

*Kitchen has wood laminate flooring

*Kitchen appliances include oven/range, refrigerator, and roll-around dishwasher

*Back door opens out to a large shared deck

*On-site laundry

*Secured entry door into front foyer

*Electric cadet heaters

*Owner pays water/sewer/garbage

*NO PETS/NO SMOKING FIRM!



*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant