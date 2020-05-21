1028 E Mission

Amenities
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90. Across the street from a park!
**ASK ABOUT HOW TO RENT WITH LITTLE OR NO DEPOSIT!**
*Spacious living room with lots of natural light
*Bedroom alcove is just off of an area that could be an office or dining room
*Kitchen has wood laminate flooring
*Kitchen appliances include oven/range, refrigerator, and roll-around dishwasher
*Back door opens out to a large shared deck
*On-site laundry
*Secured entry door into front foyer
*Electric cadet heaters
*Owner pays water/sewer/garbage
*NO PETS/NO SMOKING FIRM!
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant