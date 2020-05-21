All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 1028 E Mission.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
1028 E Mission
Last updated May 15 2020 at 1:17 AM

1028 E Mission

1028 East Mission Avenue · (253) 733-1317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1028 East Mission Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super cute main floor unit (Unit A) in a 4-plex building. Located just minutes to Gonzaga, shopping, and I-90. Across the street from a park!

**ASK ABOUT HOW TO RENT WITH LITTLE OR NO DEPOSIT!**
*Spacious living room with lots of natural light
*Bedroom alcove is just off of an area that could be an office or dining room
*Kitchen has wood laminate flooring
*Kitchen appliances include oven/range, refrigerator, and roll-around dishwasher
*Back door opens out to a large shared deck
*On-site laundry
*Secured entry door into front foyer
*Electric cadet heaters
*Owner pays water/sewer/garbage
*NO PETS/NO SMOKING FIRM!

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 E Mission have any available units?
1028 E Mission has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 E Mission have?
Some of 1028 E Mission's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 E Mission currently offering any rent specials?
1028 E Mission isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 E Mission pet-friendly?
No, 1028 E Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 1028 E Mission offer parking?
No, 1028 E Mission does not offer parking.
Does 1028 E Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 E Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 E Mission have a pool?
No, 1028 E Mission does not have a pool.
Does 1028 E Mission have accessible units?
No, 1028 E Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 E Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 E Mission has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1028 E Mission?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Northwood Ridge
9118 East Columbia Drive
Spokane, WA 99212
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd
Spokane, WA 99224
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity