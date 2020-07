Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3001 S Bolivar Road Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Rental - This 5 bedroom 3 bath Two story home sits on a spacious well maintained property. This home has a living space with lots of natural light and plenty of room to entertain. There is room on the side of the home for extra parking or RV parking. Very close to shops and schools. No Pets Please! This property will be available in August.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5920053)