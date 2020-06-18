All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1217 N Mamer RD

1217 N Mamer Rd · (509) 467-2202
Location

1217 N Mamer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Veradale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 N Mamer RD · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property. The property also has a huge amount of space downstairs that is unfinished great for storage, crafts, workout area.

Tenant is responsible for all water, garbage and gas/electric, as well as snow and lawn care. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Small dogs TBD with an additional deposit. This is a non-smoking property.

This property is planned to be available now, date is subject to change. 12 month to start

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

http://www.wrents.com/prospects

https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b993cbbf-a92a-4821-a14b-cfbd28f10310&source=Website

To arrange a showing, please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205 or email at wpmaccountingmgr@windermere.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5620449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 N Mamer RD have any available units?
1217 N Mamer RD has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1217 N Mamer RD have?
Some of 1217 N Mamer RD's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 N Mamer RD currently offering any rent specials?
1217 N Mamer RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 N Mamer RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 N Mamer RD is pet friendly.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD offer parking?
No, 1217 N Mamer RD does not offer parking.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 N Mamer RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD have a pool?
No, 1217 N Mamer RD does not have a pool.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD have accessible units?
No, 1217 N Mamer RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 N Mamer RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 N Mamer RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1217 N Mamer RD has units with air conditioning.
