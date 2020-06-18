1217 N Mamer RD

Amenities

pet friendly gym air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range Property Amenities pet friendly gym

Spacious duplex in the Valley - This duplex has been kept in amazing condition, a very open layout offering 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It is located off the main road in a quite setting. This property also has central vac throughout the property. The property also has a huge amount of space downstairs that is unfinished great for storage, crafts, workout area.



Tenant is responsible for all water, garbage and gas/electric, as well as snow and lawn care. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Small dogs TBD with an additional deposit. This is a non-smoking property.



This property is planned to be available now, date is subject to change. 12 month to start



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



http://www.wrents.com/prospects



https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b993cbbf-a92a-4821-a14b-cfbd28f10310&source=Website



To arrange a showing, please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205 or email at wpmaccountingmgr@windermere.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5620449)