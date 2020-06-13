84 Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
Results within 1 mile of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Results within 5 miles of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,308
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South End
3 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northeast Lakewood
15 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pacific
39 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Lakewood
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Tacoma
6 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1466 sqft
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Lakes
1 Unit Available
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B
13063 Pacific Highway Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
972 sqft
13063 Pacific Hwy SW, Unit B Available 07/06/20 Pending Application - Located near all the essentials! This gorgeous condo made up of 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 972 SQ. FT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608-118th St S
608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
608-118th St S Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
City Guide for Spanaway, WA

There's no denying the pop culture pull of Spanaway, Washington. The group Seaweed released an album called "Spanaway," and the town is also mentioned in Neko Case's "The Needle Has Landed."

Located in Pierce County, this unassuming city seems like the type of place you might just glance at as you ride through Pacific Avenue South, but there's plenty that makes it an ideal location to find an apartment for rent. Local attractions include the Spanaway Park, the Classic Golf Club, and the Spanaway Airport. The town is also known for the pros that came out of here, such as Mike Blowers from the MLB, or Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, or even Derrike Cope, a NASCAR driver. Mostly residential with ample amenities, Stanaway offers plenty of reasons to move right in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spanaway, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spanaway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

