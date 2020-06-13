84 Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA with balcony
There's no denying the pop culture pull of Spanaway, Washington. The group Seaweed released an album called "Spanaway," and the town is also mentioned in Neko Case's "The Needle Has Landed."
Located in Pierce County, this unassuming city seems like the type of place you might just glance at as you ride through Pacific Avenue South, but there's plenty that makes it an ideal location to find an apartment for rent. Local attractions include the Spanaway Park, the Classic Golf Club, and the Spanaway Airport. The town is also known for the pros that came out of here, such as Mike Blowers from the MLB, or Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, or even Derrike Cope, a NASCAR driver. Mostly residential with ample amenities, Stanaway offers plenty of reasons to move right in. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spanaway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.