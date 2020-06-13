84 Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA with balcony

There's no denying the pop culture pull of Spanaway, Washington. The group Seaweed released an album called "Spanaway," and the town is also mentioned in Neko Case's "The Needle Has Landed."

Located in Pierce County, this unassuming city seems like the type of place you might just glance at as you ride through Pacific Avenue South, but there's plenty that makes it an ideal location to find an apartment for rent. Local attractions include the Spanaway Park, the Classic Golf Club, and the Spanaway Airport. The town is also known for the pros that came out of here, such as Mike Blowers from the MLB, or Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, or even Derrike Cope, a NASCAR driver. Mostly residential with ample amenities, Stanaway offers plenty of reasons to move right in. See more