Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanaway, WA

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
19632 19th Ave Ct E Available 07/05/20 Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
18829 Pacific Ave S. #14
18829 Pacific Avenue South, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Prairie Village Mobile Home Park - Property Id: 239442 Double Wide Mobile Home Unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239442 Property Id 239442 (RLNE5826339)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
1112 200th St Ct E
1112 200th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
1112 200th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd, 3 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spanaway
1 Unit Available
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
Results within 1 mile of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Results within 5 miles of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
3 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeview
23 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
7518 145th Street Ct E
7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
House - Property Id: 291995 All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house. A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608 113th Street East
608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
7017 179th St Ct E
7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates Located close to Frederickson **Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details. 4 bedrooms,2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
120 East 91st St
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1885 sqft
120 East 91st St Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom! Stainless Steel Appliances! - Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
608-118th St S
608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
992 sqft
608-118th St S Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
4615 205th Street Court East
4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2901 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Results within 10 miles of Spanaway
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.

June 2020 Spanaway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spanaway Rent Report. Spanaway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spanaway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Spanaway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Spanaway Rent Report. Spanaway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spanaway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Spanaway rent trends were flat over the past month

Spanaway rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spanaway stand at $1,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,654 for a two-bedroom. Spanaway's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Spanaway, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spanaway

    As rents have increased marginally in Spanaway, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spanaway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Spanaway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,654 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Spanaway.
    • While Spanaway's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spanaway than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Spanaway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

