709 182ND ST E

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom PLUS den with 2520 sq ft and a 3 car garage. This home offers great amenities such as hardwood floors, tall ceilings, white millwork, and a spacious kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, center island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Den/5th bedroom located just off the kitchen.



Lots of storage areas throughout the home.



Laundry room located upstairs and includes a stainless steel washer and dryer.



Master bedroom adjoins the master bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, private toilet and walk-in closet.



Nicely sized, fully fenced rear yard with covered patio.



MONTHLY RENT: $2395.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



PETS: May be considered. Minimum credit score required.



NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.



