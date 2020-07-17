All apartments in Spanaway
Find more places like 709 182ND ST E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spanaway, WA
/
709 182ND ST E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

709 182ND ST E

709 182nd Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spanaway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

709 182nd Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387
Spanaway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom PLUS den with 2520 sq ft and a 3 car garage. This home offers great amenities such as hardwood floors, tall ceilings, white millwork, and a spacious kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, center island, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in the living room. Den/5th bedroom located just off the kitchen.

Lots of storage areas throughout the home.

Laundry room located upstairs and includes a stainless steel washer and dryer.

Master bedroom adjoins the master bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, private toilet and walk-in closet.

Nicely sized, fully fenced rear yard with covered patio.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

MONTHLY RENT: $2395.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

PETS: May be considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 182ND ST E have any available units?
709 182ND ST E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanaway, WA.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 182ND ST E have?
Some of 709 182ND ST E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 182ND ST E currently offering any rent specials?
709 182ND ST E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 182ND ST E pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 182ND ST E is pet friendly.
Does 709 182ND ST E offer parking?
Yes, 709 182ND ST E offers parking.
Does 709 182ND ST E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 182ND ST E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 182ND ST E have a pool?
No, 709 182ND ST E does not have a pool.
Does 709 182ND ST E have accessible units?
No, 709 182ND ST E does not have accessible units.
Does 709 182ND ST E have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 182ND ST E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spanaway 3 BedroomsSpanaway Apartments with Balconies
Spanaway Apartments with GaragesSpanaway Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Spanaway Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WA
Klahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College