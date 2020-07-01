All apartments in Spanaway
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:41 PM

2325 165th Street East

2325 165th Street East · (206) 203-5493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2325 165th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98445
Spanaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Very well maintained in a gated community features 4 bedrooms plus a loft on upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted 9 ft ceilings on main floor. Freshly painted inside, newer appliances, professionally cleaned carpets, and white painted millwork. Fully fenced with gate from alley, great parking, park & picnic area in community. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

