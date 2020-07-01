2325 165th Street East.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Very well maintained in a gated community features 4 bedrooms plus a loft on upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted 9 ft ceilings on main floor. Freshly painted inside, newer appliances, professionally cleaned carpets, and white painted millwork. Fully fenced with gate from alley, great parking, park & picnic area in community. Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.