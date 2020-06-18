All apartments in Spanaway
17321 11th Ave Ct E

17321 11th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

17321 11th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA 98387
Spanaway

Amenities

Pending Application - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 898 SQ FT Rambler Duplex in Spanaway! This home offers a nice size kitchen and plenty of cabinetry, separate dining area, spacious living room, washer and dryer, beautiful hardwood flooring, and large backyard.

Rent: $1,195.00
Security Deposit: $1,250.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5857892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have any available units?
17321 11th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanaway, WA.
How much is rent in Spanaway, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spanaway Rent Report.
What amenities does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 17321 11th Ave Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 11th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
17321 11th Ave Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 11th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 17321 11th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E offer parking?
No, 17321 11th Ave Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17321 11th Ave Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 17321 11th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 17321 11th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 11th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 17321 11th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
