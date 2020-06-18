17321 11th Ave Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Pending Application - Gorgeous 2 bd, 1 ba w/ approx. 898 SQ FT Rambler Duplex in Spanaway! This home offers a nice size kitchen and plenty of cabinetry, separate dining area, spacious living room, washer and dryer, beautiful hardwood flooring, and large backyard.



Rent: $1,195.00

Security Deposit: $1,250.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are subject to approval. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5857892)