3335 Locker Rd SE

3335 Locker Rd., Port Orchard - Well maintained duplex. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Tenant has one covered parking space with an extra storage compartment attached. Additional parking for one car on lot. Back yard with patio and privacy fence on one side. Enjoy the natural beauty of the wooded area behind the house. Nice size bedrooms. Owner pays water, septic, and yard maintenance. Easy commute to Southworth Ferry or to Highway 16. Available now. Call for a viewing appointment.

Verla Austin - 360-871-2332



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590325)