Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

16911 118th Ave Ct E Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 3 bd + Office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,229 SQ FT located in a family-friendly community of Puyallup! This home offers a beautiful kitchen w/ upgraded stainless-steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious pantry with shelving, formal dining room with coffered ceilings, nice-size family room, open living room w/fireplace, 3 large bedrooms with a huge master walk-in closet, stunning master bathroom suite, office/den located on main floor, fully fenced back yard with a large, covered patio, and storage shed with shelving. This community offers a basketball court, shopping, restaurants, and JBLM approx. 17 miles from home.



Rent: $2,195.00

Security Deposit: $2,150.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home is equipped with Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.



No Pets Allowed



