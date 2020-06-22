All apartments in South Hill
Find more places like 16911 118th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Hill, WA
/
16911 118th Ave Ct E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

16911 118th Ave Ct E

16911 118th Avenue Court East · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16911 118th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA 98374
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16911 118th Ave Ct E · Avail. Jul 20

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
16911 118th Ave Ct E Available 07/20/20 • Pending Application • - Stunning 3 bd + Office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,229 SQ FT located in a family-friendly community of Puyallup! This home offers a beautiful kitchen w/ upgraded stainless-steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, granite countertops, spacious pantry with shelving, formal dining room with coffered ceilings, nice-size family room, open living room w/fireplace, 3 large bedrooms with a huge master walk-in closet, stunning master bathroom suite, office/den located on main floor, fully fenced back yard with a large, covered patio, and storage shed with shelving. This community offers a basketball court, shopping, restaurants, and JBLM approx. 17 miles from home.

Rent: $2,195.00
Security Deposit: $2,150.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets are permitted.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have any available units?
16911 118th Ave Ct E has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 16911 118th Ave Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16911 118th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
16911 118th Ave Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16911 118th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 16911 118th Ave Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Hill.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 16911 118th Ave Ct E does offer parking.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16911 118th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 16911 118th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 16911 118th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 16911 118th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16911 118th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16911 118th Ave Ct E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16911 118th Ave Ct E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E
South Hill, WA 98373

Similar Pages

South Hill 1 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 Bedrooms
South Hill Apartments with ParkingSouth Hill Apartments with Pool
South Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity