52 Apartments for rent in Silverdale, WA with balcony

If you've never been to a Naval Undersea museum, you've haven't lived--or, at least, lived in Silverdale, Washington.

Silverdale is a census-designated place in Kitsap County, Washington. It’s located on the Kitsap Peninsula, basically tucked into the quiet nowhereness of Washington State that epitomizes bucolic charm (our fancy and cool way of saying a rustic, countryside vibe). An inlet connects the town to Bremerton, and Puget Sound connects it up to the Pacific Ocean. It’s a tiny place that packs a big punch. See more