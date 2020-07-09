All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
9693 Long Point Lane Northwest
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

9693 Long Point Lane Northwest

9693 Long Point Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9693 Long Point Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy townhouse living in one of Silverdale's finest communities! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 story dwelling offers 1210 square feet of light and spacious living with a cozy gas log fireplace for chilly NW evenings. Covered back patio and small garden space. All appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car garage, plus off-street parking. This is a no pet home. Yard care is provided.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have any available units?
9693 Long Point Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have?
Some of 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9693 Long Point Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest offers parking.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9693 Long Point Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College