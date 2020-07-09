9693 Long Point Lane Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy townhouse living in one of Silverdale's finest communities! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 story dwelling offers 1210 square feet of light and spacious living with a cozy gas log fireplace for chilly NW evenings. Covered back patio and small garden space. All appliances including washer and dryer. 1 car garage, plus off-street parking. This is a no pet home. Yard care is provided.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available 6/12/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.