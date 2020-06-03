All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
9668 Pillar Point Ln NW
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

9668 Pillar Point Ln NW

9668 Pillar Point Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9668 Pillar Point Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9668 Pillar Point Ln NW Available 06/16/20 Silverdale Townhouse in Summerwind - Beautiful & spacious, this 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Townhome is located in the much desired Summerwind Community. Features vaulted ceilings, lots of light, new paint, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer and dryer, breakfast bar, skylights, closet organization, lots of storage and a double car garage. This home sits on a private wooded back lot and the landscaping is included. Tenant pays all utilities, water/sewer/gas/electricity/garbage. Central Kitsap School District. (BY/DL)

Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), or married couple's, gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Gross monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer who's income qualifies is another option.

ALL decisions are at the owners' discretion.

If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information. Appointment viewings are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm (Winter Hrs) and weekends may be scheduled with 48 hrs. advance notice.

(RLNE5779374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have any available units?
9668 Pillar Point Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have?
Some of 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
9668 Pillar Point Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW offers parking.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have a pool?
No, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9668 Pillar Point Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College