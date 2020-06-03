Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9668 Pillar Point Ln NW Available 06/16/20 Silverdale Townhouse in Summerwind - Beautiful & spacious, this 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Townhome is located in the much desired Summerwind Community. Features vaulted ceilings, lots of light, new paint, gas fireplace, all appliances, including washer and dryer, breakfast bar, skylights, closet organization, lots of storage and a double car garage. This home sits on a private wooded back lot and the landscaping is included. Tenant pays all utilities, water/sewer/gas/electricity/garbage. Central Kitsap School District. (BY/DL)



Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), or married couple's, gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Gross monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer who's income qualifies is another option.



ALL decisions are at the owners' discretion.



If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information. Appointment viewings are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm (Winter Hrs) and weekends may be scheduled with 48 hrs. advance notice.



