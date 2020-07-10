Amenities

9218 Withers Place NW Available 03/26/20 Large GEM close to everything. - 5 minutes to downtown Silverdale, 2 story home with fenced back yard, has a lot to offer. Open the door to your new place and vaulted ceilings await with a formal dining room or sitting area, half bath, living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan, fireplace and open concept living, eat in dining room or enjoy outside living and BBQ with steps down to the fully fenced yard to frolic in. Kitchen has granite countertops, newer gas stove for cooking, stainless steel side by side refrigerator, ease of access to the pantry and a door leading to the laundry room. 2 car garage accessible through hall by laundry room, all this and more on the main level. Master bedroom on main level with large on-suite to include soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. All other bedrooms on upper level with full bathroom and double sink vanity with skylight for natural light. One of the upstairs bedrooms is so large it could be used as a media room, play room or family room. . Will need an appointment to view this beauty. (MT, JM) and a pet is negotiable. If approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. tenant will pay all utilities.

Deposit is the same as the rent and this home is tenant occupied until March 25th so appointments with proper notice are required. Owner is open to a 2 year lease term on property

Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE5619454)