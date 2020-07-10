All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9218 Withers Place NW

9218 Withers Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9218 Withers Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
9218 Withers Place NW Available 03/26/20 Large GEM close to everything. - 5 minutes to downtown Silverdale, 2 story home with fenced back yard, has a lot to offer. Open the door to your new place and vaulted ceilings await with a formal dining room or sitting area, half bath, living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan, fireplace and open concept living, eat in dining room or enjoy outside living and BBQ with steps down to the fully fenced yard to frolic in. Kitchen has granite countertops, newer gas stove for cooking, stainless steel side by side refrigerator, ease of access to the pantry and a door leading to the laundry room. 2 car garage accessible through hall by laundry room, all this and more on the main level. Master bedroom on main level with large on-suite to include soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. All other bedrooms on upper level with full bathroom and double sink vanity with skylight for natural light. One of the upstairs bedrooms is so large it could be used as a media room, play room or family room. . Will need an appointment to view this beauty. (MT, JM) and a pet is negotiable. If approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. tenant will pay all utilities.
Deposit is the same as the rent and this home is tenant occupied until March 25th so appointments with proper notice are required. Owner is open to a 2 year lease term on property
Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5619454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Withers Place NW have any available units?
9218 Withers Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 9218 Withers Place NW have?
Some of 9218 Withers Place NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Withers Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Withers Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Withers Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 9218 Withers Place NW offers parking.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW have a pool?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW have accessible units?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9218 Withers Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9218 Withers Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.

