8160 Knute Lane Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

PENDING APPLICATION - Wonderful unit in a small complex offering amazing views of the water from a deck that is accessible from living room, and both bedrooms with sliding glass doors to allow that natural light to brighten up your day. Can you say new, just about everything in this unit has been upgraded, stainless steel appliances, new quartz counter tops, new vanities in both bathrooms , new wood laminate floors, new carpet in bedrooms, and fresh interior paint. All this PLUS A WATER VIEW. And there is more, wood burning fireplace in living room for those cold winter nights, 1 assigned carport parking, a small storage locker under building for a little extra space, and a laundry closet in hallway of unit. There is a $50 per month utility fee that covers water, sewer and trash. The finishes in this unit will make you want to apply. You will need an appointment to view so please call today. Sorry NO Pets Please. (MT,CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2744885)