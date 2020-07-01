All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

8160 Knute Lane Unit C

8160 Knute Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8160 Knute Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
PENDING APPLICATION - Wonderful unit in a small complex offering amazing views of the water from a deck that is accessible from living room, and both bedrooms with sliding glass doors to allow that natural light to brighten up your day. Can you say new, just about everything in this unit has been upgraded, stainless steel appliances, new quartz counter tops, new vanities in both bathrooms , new wood laminate floors, new carpet in bedrooms, and fresh interior paint. All this PLUS A WATER VIEW. And there is more, wood burning fireplace in living room for those cold winter nights, 1 assigned carport parking, a small storage locker under building for a little extra space, and a laundry closet in hallway of unit. There is a $50 per month utility fee that covers water, sewer and trash. The finishes in this unit will make you want to apply. You will need an appointment to view so please call today. Sorry NO Pets Please. (MT,CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2744885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have any available units?
8160 Knute Lane Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have?
Some of 8160 Knute Lane Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8160 Knute Lane Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
8160 Knute Lane Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 Knute Lane Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C offers parking.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have a pool?
No, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have accessible units?
No, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8160 Knute Lane Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 8160 Knute Lane Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

