4713 Walgren Dr 106

PENDING LEASE SIGNING - Silverdale side by side Condo Multi Levels with unique layout. - This wonderful multi level condo offers vaulted ceilings in the open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, and dining room has a door off the back to a small deck area for enjoying the Summer breeze and the trees. Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom located just minutes from the heart of Silverdale. Two bedrooms with on-suite bathrooms each on their own floor. Third bedroom located on upper level with full bathroom right outside of bedroom. The 1 car garage is attached and accessible from inside home with garage door opener and a separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent price. One additional reserved parking spot included. Deposit is the same as the rent and a small pet is negotiable, if approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. This wont last long and is ready to go. (MT, CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



(RLNE5188352)