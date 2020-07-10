All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

4713 Walgren Dr 106

4713 Northwest Walgren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PENDING LEASE SIGNING - Silverdale side by side Condo Multi Levels with unique layout. - This wonderful multi level condo offers vaulted ceilings in the open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, and dining room has a door off the back to a small deck area for enjoying the Summer breeze and the trees. Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom located just minutes from the heart of Silverdale. Two bedrooms with on-suite bathrooms each on their own floor. Third bedroom located on upper level with full bathroom right outside of bedroom. The 1 car garage is attached and accessible from inside home with garage door opener and a separate inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Water, sewer and trash are included in rent price. One additional reserved parking spot included. Deposit is the same as the rent and a small pet is negotiable, if approved an additional deposit of $500 will be required. This wont last long and is ready to go. (MT, CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5188352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have any available units?
4713 Walgren Dr 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have?
Some of 4713 Walgren Dr 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Walgren Dr 106 currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Walgren Dr 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Walgren Dr 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 offers parking.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have a pool?
No, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have accessible units?
No, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4713 Walgren Dr 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4713 Walgren Dr 106 does not have units with air conditioning.

