Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wherever you want to go you are close to EVERYTHING!! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and bonus room, 2 bath. Lots of room for parking with a two car garage. There is plenty of deck space for a BBQ, entertaining, or just relaxing with your view of the Bay and Silverdale. A Dog is negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $600 deposit and a one time $100 fee. No smoking in home. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing.