Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:15 PM

1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle

1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This bright and cheerful 2 bedroom home near Island Lake won't last long! Home features an extra room with french doors that can serve as an office or dining room, a cozy wood burning fireplace and back patio. Great location in North Kitsap School District close to all Silverdale has to offer, convenient to Bangor. Owner may consider 1 dog with completed pet screening, and additional security deposit. No cats.

Follow this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1191810?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have any available units?
1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
Is 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle offer parking?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have a pool?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have accessible units?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Northwest Lakehill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
