1367 Rockford Circle Northwest

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful split-level, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in established Island Lake neighborhood; conveniently located to shopping, military bases and freeways. Light & bright family room on lower level with wood burning fireplace, half bath and laundry room. Washer & dryer included. Tons of natural light and open concept living with vaulted ceilings on upper level. Living room is pre-wired for your flat screen! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar, and gorgeous second story deck off dining area, deck is shared with master bedroom. All bedrooms on upper level, full bath in hall. Master features walk in closet, double sliding doors to deck and private 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. North Kitsap School District. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 6/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

