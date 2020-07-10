All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

1367 Rockford Circle Northwest

1367 Rockford Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1367 Rockford Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful split-level, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in established Island Lake neighborhood; conveniently located to shopping, military bases and freeways. Light & bright family room on lower level with wood burning fireplace, half bath and laundry room. Washer & dryer included. Tons of natural light and open concept living with vaulted ceilings on upper level. Living room is pre-wired for your flat screen! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large island with breakfast bar, and gorgeous second story deck off dining area, deck is shared with master bedroom. All bedrooms on upper level, full bath in hall. Master features walk in closet, double sliding doors to deck and private 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. North Kitsap School District. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval, and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 6/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have any available units?
1367 Rockford Circle Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have?
Some of 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1367 Rockford Circle Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest offers parking.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have a pool?
No, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 Rockford Circle Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

