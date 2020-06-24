1279 Danskin Ln NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pending Applications - This spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 3/4 bathroom house is conveniently located near Island Lake in Silverdale. Features include laminate flooring in living & dining room, a wood burning fireplace and 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs with one bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs along with the laundry room. There's also a fenced yard and two covered decks that are perfect for entertaining. Gas forced-air heating.



