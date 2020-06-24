All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1279 Danskin Ln NW

1279 Danskin Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Danskin Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pending Applications - This spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 3/4 bathroom house is conveniently located near Island Lake in Silverdale. Features include laminate flooring in living & dining room, a wood burning fireplace and 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs with one bedroom and 3/4 bath downstairs along with the laundry room. There's also a fenced yard and two covered decks that are perfect for entertaining. Gas forced-air heating.

No smoking. Pets negotiable and requires pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com. Pet admin fee due at move-in and monthly pet rent required. See application disclosure for more info.

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $100 will be due at lease signing.
$30.00 per month Resident Benefits Package--see application disclosure for more info.

Visit our website for updated details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE3954156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have any available units?
1279 Danskin Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have?
Some of 1279 Danskin Ln NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Danskin Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Danskin Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Danskin Ln NW pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Danskin Ln NW offers parking.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have a pool?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Danskin Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1279 Danskin Ln NW does not have units with air conditioning.
