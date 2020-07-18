Amenities

12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome was built in 2017, is conveniently located just off Silverdale Way in Silverdale, within minutes of Bangor/Keyport, walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping. All three bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs and the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom. All appliances included with washer/dryer located in laundry room upstairs. Ductless heat pump with A/C on the first floor. Attached single car garage and cozy outside patio area off living room sliding glass door with privacy fencing and low maintenance yard care. NO pets preferred but negotiable with owner approval and increased security deposit(s). No puppies/kittens. Pets must be owner approved, spayed/neutered, less than 35 lbs, house broken and contained/crated when no one is home. All utilities (power and garbage) are paid by tenants and $75 monthly water/sewer to be paid with rent. No-Smoking in unit. 2 vehicles maximum. 1 year lease minimum.



Showings: This property is tenant occupied and will required 24+ hour notice prior to all showings.



Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), must make 3x's the amount of the rent (gross) only a married couples income can be combined. Monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent) is another option. Final decisions are at the owners' discretion. Pets Negotiable with additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet (BY/DL)



If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



