patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW Available 07/03/20 PENDING APPLICATION - This home boasts Mt. Views, landscaped yard and on a cul-de-sac. Welcome yourself home as you pull up to this home and 3 garages to pick from. Open the front door to wood floors to set your shoes and a large living room and dining room combo, turn the corner and enjoy a kitchen you can work in, plenty of counter space with an island, double ovens and a gas cook top, pantry and dishwasher. Eat in dining room attached with views into the family room and the wood burning fireplace. Half bath on main floor and access outside to your patio and decks for entertaining or relaxing.

Make your way up the stairwell to a large Main Bedroom with stunning views of the mountains, solid wood floors and an on-suite with soaking tub, walkin closet and double vanities. Stroll down the hallway to custom painted bedrooms (which can be painted over if you would prefer), 3 more to be exact and then at the end of the hallway a large bonus room. Gas heat, wood burning fireplace and storage. This home is layed out nicely and will be ready for move in after July 1st. A Pet maybe negotiable and if approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required. Deposit is the same as the rent. You will need an appointment to view this home. (MT,JM)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



