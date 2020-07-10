All apartments in Silverdale
12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW

12238 Ridgepoint Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12238 Ridgepoint Circle Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW Available 07/03/20 PENDING APPLICATION - This home boasts Mt. Views, landscaped yard and on a cul-de-sac. Welcome yourself home as you pull up to this home and 3 garages to pick from. Open the front door to wood floors to set your shoes and a large living room and dining room combo, turn the corner and enjoy a kitchen you can work in, plenty of counter space with an island, double ovens and a gas cook top, pantry and dishwasher. Eat in dining room attached with views into the family room and the wood burning fireplace. Half bath on main floor and access outside to your patio and decks for entertaining or relaxing.
Make your way up the stairwell to a large Main Bedroom with stunning views of the mountains, solid wood floors and an on-suite with soaking tub, walkin closet and double vanities. Stroll down the hallway to custom painted bedrooms (which can be painted over if you would prefer), 3 more to be exact and then at the end of the hallway a large bonus room. Gas heat, wood burning fireplace and storage. This home is layed out nicely and will be ready for move in after July 1st. A Pet maybe negotiable and if approved an additional deposit of $500 would be required. Deposit is the same as the rent. You will need an appointment to view this home. (MT,JM)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5831640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have any available units?
12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have?
Some of 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW offers parking.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have a pool?
No, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12238 Ridgepoint Circle NW does not have units with air conditioning.

