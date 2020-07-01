12203 Schold Rd. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Silverdale 3 Bedroom Home with Privacy! - Showings will start Feb. 4th. Showing times coming soon.

Don't miss this updated charmer just minutes from town near the Clear Creek Trail in Silverdale! Not only is the inside updated, but it includes yard care and a monitored security system! Features 3 bedrooms with built-ins, plus a loft/bonus area and tons of storage in the unfinished basement. It also has 1 car garage, newer full-sized washer and dryer, and a fabulous deck. Enjoy the waterfall, fruit trees, and private setting as well. Home is on a well with filtration system and septic (no water/sewer bills). No smoking. Sorry, no pets. Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports." A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing. Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com. Click on Rental Search.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3253400)