Silverdale, WA
12203 Schold Rd. NW
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

12203 Schold Rd. NW

12203 Schold Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12203 Schold Road Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Silverdale 3 Bedroom Home with Privacy! - Showings will start Feb. 4th. Showing times coming soon.
Don't miss this updated charmer just minutes from town near the Clear Creek Trail in Silverdale! Not only is the inside updated, but it includes yard care and a monitored security system! Features 3 bedrooms with built-ins, plus a loft/bonus area and tons of storage in the unfinished basement. It also has 1 car garage, newer full-sized washer and dryer, and a fabulous deck. Enjoy the waterfall, fruit trees, and private setting as well. Home is on a well with filtration system and septic (no water/sewer bills). No smoking. Sorry, no pets. Tenant screening and credit check required. We do not allow "reusable screening reports." A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing. Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com. Click on Rental Search.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3253400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have any available units?
12203 Schold Rd. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have?
Some of 12203 Schold Rd. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 Schold Rd. NW currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Schold Rd. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Schold Rd. NW pet-friendly?
No, 12203 Schold Rd. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW offer parking?
Yes, 12203 Schold Rd. NW offers parking.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12203 Schold Rd. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have a pool?
No, 12203 Schold Rd. NW does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have accessible units?
No, 12203 Schold Rd. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 Schold Rd. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 Schold Rd. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 Schold Rd. NW does not have units with air conditioning.

