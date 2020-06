Amenities

garage air conditioning media room

Stunning Home in New Woodbridge Crossing Community - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available now, built in 2017! Desirable Silverdale housing development, close to all that Silverdale has to offer, including parks and walking trails, shopping, entertainment and more. Low maintenance yard, double car garage with opener, central air conditioning, all appliances included, media room and more! Tenant pays all utilities. Call Geri for a viewing! 360-662-8870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083260)