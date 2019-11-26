7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd

Amenities

Classic Cape Cod Farmhouse! Available Now! Country Kitchen! Rustic Interior! - Classic Cape Cod style farmhouse, with a charming country kitchen, rustic paneled living room, and a cozy fireplace. Modern appliances,hardwood floors throughout, and a cozy wood stove! this home This home is a one of a kind! This home features 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and 1/4 of an acre of land.This home also has available space for licensed RV parking! If you want a home nestled in the country with territorial views, this is the home for you!



SQ FT: 2,159

YEAR BUILT: 1939

COUNTY: Snohomish



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Snohomish

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: 1 cat or 1 dog with special review and approval. Livestock such as cows, horses, sheep, chickens, or other may be considered with review and approval. Appropriate deposit to be determined.

Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: NA

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2400.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $200.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



