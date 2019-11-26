All apartments in Silver Firs
7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd
7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd

7608 East Lowell Larimer Road · No Longer Available
Location

7608 East Lowell Larimer Road, Silver Firs, WA 98296

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Classic Cape Cod Farmhouse! Available Now! Country Kitchen! Rustic Interior! - Classic Cape Cod style farmhouse, with a charming country kitchen, rustic paneled living room, and a cozy fireplace. Modern appliances,hardwood floors throughout, and a cozy wood stove! this home This home is a one of a kind! This home features 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and 1/4 of an acre of land.This home also has available space for licensed RV parking! If you want a home nestled in the country with territorial views, this is the home for you!

SQ FT: 2,159
YEAR BUILT: 1939
COUNTY: Snohomish

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Snohomish
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: 1 cat or 1 dog with special review and approval. Livestock such as cows, horses, sheep, chickens, or other may be considered with review and approval. Appropriate deposit to be determined.
Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: NA
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2400.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $200.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5074364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have any available units?
7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have?
Some of 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd offers parking.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have a pool?
No, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have accessible units?
No, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 E Lowell-Larimer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
