Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

5218 146th Place SE

5218 146th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

5218 146th Pl SE, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Upgraded 3 beds, 2.5 baths home located on Cul-de-Sac of desired Silver Firs community. Bright kitchen w/ stainless appliance & granite counters & large pantry.
Bath off master w/ walk-in closet & Den/Office on the main level, 2 beds & 2 baths on the upper floor. Central AC ! Beautiful landscaping w/ sprinkler system, Enjoy the backyard with patio area, perfect for a nice summer cook out with your families. Two car garage plus two driveway spots. Lots of storage throughout.
Conveniently located to shops, freeways, restaurants and much more.

Top rated schools include Silver Firs Elementary, Gateway Middle & Henry M. Jackson High.

(RLNE4983067)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

