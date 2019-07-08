5218 146th Place SE

Amenities
Great House for Rent - Upgraded 3 beds, 2.5 baths home located on Cul-de-Sac of desired Silver Firs community. Bright kitchen w/ stainless appliance & granite counters & large pantry.
Bath off master w/ walk-in closet & Den/Office on the main level, 2 beds & 2 baths on the upper floor. Central AC ! Beautiful landscaping w/ sprinkler system, Enjoy the backyard with patio area, perfect for a nice summer cook out with your families. Two car garage plus two driveway spots. Lots of storage throughout.
Conveniently located to shops, freeways, restaurants and much more.
Top rated schools include Silver Firs Elementary, Gateway Middle & Henry M. Jackson High.
(RLNE4983067)