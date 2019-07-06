4921 153rd Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Silvers Firs/ Pembridge 5 Bed 2.5 Bath two-story home - Silver Firs/Pembridge 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths two-story home, 1986 SQFT, features private fenced backyard on greenbelt. Kitchen has all appliances including gas stove and garden window. Washer/Dryer provided in separate laundry room. Large recreational room with gas fireplace. Over-sized master bedroom with 5 piece bath and over-sized shower with dual shower heads, walk in closet, and skylight. Two-car garage. Neighborhood has two close-by playgrounds and basketball court. Pets case by case. Available 7-1-19 MD/KB



