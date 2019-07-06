All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 4921 153rd Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
4921 153rd Place SE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

4921 153rd Place SE

4921 153rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Firs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4921 153rd Place Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Silvers Firs/ Pembridge 5 Bed 2.5 Bath two-story home - Silver Firs/Pembridge 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths two-story home, 1986 SQFT, features private fenced backyard on greenbelt. Kitchen has all appliances including gas stove and garden window. Washer/Dryer provided in separate laundry room. Large recreational room with gas fireplace. Over-sized master bedroom with 5 piece bath and over-sized shower with dual shower heads, walk in closet, and skylight. Two-car garage. Neighborhood has two close-by playgrounds and basketball court. Pets case by case. Available 7-1-19 MD/KB

(RLNE4970135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 153rd Place SE have any available units?
4921 153rd Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 4921 153rd Place SE have?
Some of 4921 153rd Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 153rd Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4921 153rd Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 153rd Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 153rd Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 4921 153rd Place SE offers parking.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 153rd Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE have a pool?
No, 4921 153rd Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4921 153rd Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 153rd Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 153rd Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 153rd Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Firs 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Firs Apartments with Garages
Silver Firs Apartments with GymsSilver Firs Apartments with Parking
Silver Firs Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College