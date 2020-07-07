4109 150th St SE

Amenities

This gorgeous turn-key home is move-in ready and just waiting for you to sign the lease. With a prime location only 30 min away from downtown Seattle, you will be in close proximity to amazing nightlife, shopping, and all the finest cuisine options you could imagine all at your fingertips. The open flowing floorplan maximizes the space of the home and makes hosting loves ones a breeze. The chic kitchen is a home chef’s dream, the perfect place to mix together meals and memories. The master bedroom is your own personal oasis, enter through the large double doors where you will see your own en-suite and walk-in closet ideal for escaping the stresses of everyday life. This home is one you will not want to miss out on. Call today to schedule your tour!