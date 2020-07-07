All apartments in Silver Firs
4109 150th St SE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:50 PM

4109 150th St SE

4109 150th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4109 150th Street Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous turn-key home is move-in ready and just waiting for you to sign the lease. With a prime location only 30 min away from downtown Seattle, you will be in close proximity to amazing nightlife, shopping, and all the finest cuisine options you could imagine all at your fingertips. The open flowing floorplan maximizes the space of the home and makes hosting loves ones a breeze. The chic kitchen is a home chef’s dream, the perfect place to mix together meals and memories. The master bedroom is your own personal oasis, enter through the large double doors where you will see your own en-suite and walk-in closet ideal for escaping the stresses of everyday life. This home is one you will not want to miss out on. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 150th St SE have any available units?
4109 150th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 4109 150th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
4109 150th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 150th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 150th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 4109 150th St SE offer parking?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 4109 150th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 150th St SE have a pool?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 4109 150th St SE have accessible units?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 150th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 150th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 150th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
