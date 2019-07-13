15502 38th Dr Se

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f79162d07b ---- This home features an open floor plan. Perfect kitchen for entertaining, large pantry, dining area, open living room with cozy gas fireplace. Backyard features fully fenced yard with several fruit trees. Upstairs has an open loft are that would be perfect for an office.Spacious master bedroom with attached bath, two separate sinks and huge walk in closet. Two large bedrooms with nice size walk in closets and second full bath complete the upstairs. Two car garage with great storage options. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. First, and deposit. $45 per person Application Fee. Minimum one year lease. Real Property Associates, Inc. 7500 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115 https://showmojo.com/l/f79162d07b