Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
15502 38th Dr Se
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

15502 38th Dr Se

15502 38th Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

15502 38th Dr SE, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f79162d07b ---- This home features an open floor plan. Perfect kitchen for entertaining, large pantry, dining area, open living room with cozy gas fireplace. Backyard features fully fenced yard with several fruit trees. Upstairs has an open loft are that would be perfect for an office.Spacious master bedroom with attached bath, two separate sinks and huge walk in closet. Two large bedrooms with nice size walk in closets and second full bath complete the upstairs. Two car garage with great storage options. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. First, and deposit. $45 per person Application Fee. Minimum one year lease. Real Property Associates, Inc. 7500 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115 https://showmojo.com/l/f79162d07b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15502 38th Dr Se have any available units?
15502 38th Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 15502 38th Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
15502 38th Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 38th Dr Se pet-friendly?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 15502 38th Dr Se offers parking.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se have a pool?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15502 38th Dr Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 15502 38th Dr Se does not have units with air conditioning.
