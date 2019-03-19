All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15119 51st Drive Southeast

15119 51st Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15119 51st Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,740 sq. ft. home in Everett that has everything you've been looking for! This home features an inviting kitchen with granite counters, beautiful back splash, decorative lighting, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the cozy living room, or entertain in the dining area. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Enjoy the warm summer nights in your yard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have any available units?
15119 51st Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 15119 51st Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
15119 51st Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15119 51st Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 15119 51st Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15119 51st Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 15119 51st Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
