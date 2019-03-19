15119 51st Drive Southeast

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,740 sq. ft. home in Everett that has everything you've been looking for! This home features an inviting kitchen with granite counters, beautiful back splash, decorative lighting, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the cozy living room, or entertain in the dining area. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Enjoy the warm summer nights in your yard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



