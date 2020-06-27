14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145

Amenities

This wonderful Aviara townhome in Bothell and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center. The floorplan is open and more spacious than other condos in the area. The 9ft ceilings and 1340 sq ft covered area lends the airy, roomy feel to the townhome. The 2 Bedrooms both come with their own bathroom. The large great room area opens to the kitchen which has tons of cabinet space, breakfast nook, pantry, granite tile counters and bamboo floors. All kitchen appliances stay including washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The balcony overlooks the open area at the back. This special unit comes with a 2 car tandem garage plus extra storage for workplace/tool storage. The property comes with Clubhouse & Fitness Center, great schools and ample street parking. Recently Elementary has changed to Forest View elementary school which has excellent ranking. Pets are welcome on case by case with an additional deposit.