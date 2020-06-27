All apartments in Silver Firs
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1146 · (425) 296-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1146, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,190

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderful Aviara townhome in Bothell and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center. The floorplan is open and more spacious than other condos in the area. The 9ft ceilings and 1340 sq ft covered area lends the airy, roomy feel to the townhome. The 2 Bedrooms both come with their own bathroom. The large great room area opens to the kitchen which has tons of cabinet space, breakfast nook, pantry, granite tile counters and bamboo floors. All kitchen appliances stay including washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The balcony overlooks the open area at the back. This special unit comes with a 2 car tandem garage plus extra storage for workplace/tool storage. The property comes with Clubhouse & Fitness Center, great schools and ample street parking. Recently Elementary has changed to Forest View elementary school which has excellent ranking. Pets are welcome on case by case with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have any available units?
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have?
Some of 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 currently offering any rent specials?
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 is pet friendly.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 offer parking?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 offers parking.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have a pool?
No, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 does not have a pool.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have accessible units?
No, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145 does not have units with air conditioning.
