14915 38th Dr SE #EE3020

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! $500 OFF MOVE IN! Top Floor Condo with Single Car Garage! New Carpet! - Winter Special! $$$500$$$ off your 1st month's rent!

Spacious top floor condo with open floor plan. This home also features 2 beds, 2 baths and a den! This spacious home is filled with natural light and brand new carpet! It also comes with a single car garage. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-5. Community amenities include clubhouse and fitness center!



SQ FT: 1475

YEAR BUILT: 2007



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Aviara



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Trash

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1400

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $300

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



