14205 Silver Firs Drive Available 09/10/19 Spacious 4 BDRM 3 BA Home - Real Property Management Eclipse is pleased to present to you this spacious 4 bedroom home centrally located near Hwy 9, I5 and 405. Highly desirable Silver Firs community and school district. This home features a gas furnace, hardwood floors, and french doors that open to the oversized deck to relax and enjoy the outdoors. RV or Boat parking area. No smoking. Pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



