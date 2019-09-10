All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

14205 Silver Firs Drive

14205 Silver Firs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14205 Silver Firs Drive, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14205 Silver Firs Drive Available 09/10/19 Spacious 4 BDRM 3 BA Home - Real Property Management Eclipse is pleased to present to you this spacious 4 bedroom home centrally located near Hwy 9, I5 and 405. Highly desirable Silver Firs community and school district. This home features a gas furnace, hardwood floors, and french doors that open to the oversized deck to relax and enjoy the outdoors. RV or Boat parking area. No smoking. Pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5085856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have any available units?
14205 Silver Firs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have?
Some of 14205 Silver Firs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14205 Silver Firs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14205 Silver Firs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 Silver Firs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14205 Silver Firs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14205 Silver Firs Drive offers parking.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 Silver Firs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have a pool?
No, 14205 Silver Firs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have accessible units?
No, 14205 Silver Firs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14205 Silver Firs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14205 Silver Firs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14205 Silver Firs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
