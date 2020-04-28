Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

13930 54th Ave SE Available 05/08/20 Great House for Rent - Rare opportunity awaits in the friendly neighborhood of Silver Firs. Set back on a private greenbelt, this beautifully maintained home welcomes to soaring light-filled spaces, an ideal layout, a spacious master suite, and large entertaining areas at the heart of the home. Perfect for easy indoor-outdoor living, open to the custom covered deck, private fire pit and patio, and tranquil gardens in a park-like setting. Prime location all within walking distance to trails and play fields.



(RLNE5021855)