13418 69th Drive Southeast
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:15 AM

13418 69th Drive Southeast

13418 69th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

13418 69th Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Snohomish! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

13418 69th Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
13418 69th Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 13418 69th Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 13418 69th Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
