Silver Firs, WA
12910 64th Avenue SE
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

12910 64th Avenue SE

12910 64th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
12910 64th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Great Home in the Highlands with a Two Car Garage! - This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a formal living room, family room and a two car garage. New fresh paint with modern colors through out the home including walls, ceilings, doors, trims and kitchen cabinets! Nice fenced back yard with plenty of room for a vegetable garden. Home has new carpet through out the entire home. Great location and easy access to major thoroughfares.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit per pet.
There will be a utility admin fee of $13.50 a month added to the rent price.

For a personal showing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.

(RLNE5174799)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
