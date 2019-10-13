12910 64th Avenue SE

Amenities
Great Home in the Highlands with a Two Car Garage! - This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a formal living room, family room and a two car garage. New fresh paint with modern colors through out the home including walls, ceilings, doors, trims and kitchen cabinets! Nice fenced back yard with plenty of room for a vegetable garden. Home has new carpet through out the entire home. Great location and easy access to major thoroughfares.
Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit per pet.
There will be a utility admin fee of $13.50 a month added to the rent price.
For a personal showing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.
