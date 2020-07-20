All apartments in Sammamish
Sammamish, WA
4504 194th Way NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

4504 194th Way NE

4504 194th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4504 194th Way Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Hidden Ridge Home! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with French doors opening up into a vaulted entry with a skylight. The main floor also includes one of the four bedrooms, and formal and informal dining and living spaces with hardwood flooring. Kitchen features granite countertops and a large bay window overlooking the backyard and deck with built-in seating. Wide sweeping staircase leads to the other three bedrooms and a bonus space. More French doors open to the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom with heated tile floors. No smoking and no pets.

Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $14,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5068125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 194th Way NE have any available units?
4504 194th Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 4504 194th Way NE have?
Some of 4504 194th Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 194th Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
4504 194th Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 194th Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 4504 194th Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 4504 194th Way NE offer parking?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 4504 194th Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 194th Way NE have a pool?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 4504 194th Way NE have accessible units?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 194th Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 194th Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 194th Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
