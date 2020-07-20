4504 194th Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Hidden Ridge Home! - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with French doors opening up into a vaulted entry with a skylight. The main floor also includes one of the four bedrooms, and formal and informal dining and living spaces with hardwood flooring. Kitchen features granite countertops and a large bay window overlooking the backyard and deck with built-in seating. Wide sweeping staircase leads to the other three bedrooms and a bonus space. More French doors open to the master suite, complete with a walk-in closet and bathroom with heated tile floors. No smoking and no pets.



Terms: First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $14,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5068125)