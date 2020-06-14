119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
326 NW 103rd St
326 Northwest 103rd Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1296 sqft
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:08pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
2311 Northeast 149th Street
2311 Northeast 149th Street, Mount Vista, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1734 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 NW 153rd Street
518 Northwest 153rd Street, Clark County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1869 sqft
518 NW 153rd Street Available 07/01/20 This Salmon Creek 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has it all! - This fantastic Salmon Creek 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home has an open "great room" floor plan with a corner gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3812 NE 93rd Street
3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2928 sqft
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks &
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Esther Short
13 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,440
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1195 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Esther Short
4 Units Available
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Hazel Dell
11 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:01am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
City Guide for Salmon Creek, WA

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Salmon Creek, WA

Finding an apartment in Salmon Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

