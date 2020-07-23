Apartment List
/
WA
/
salmon creek
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

31 Accessible Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Salmon Creek with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your pr... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F
13806 Northwest 10th Court, Salmon Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1243 sqft
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F Available 07/31/20 2 bedroom townhouse in Felida/Salmon Creek Area - This is a single-level townhouse located in the Felida/Salmon Creek area near Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and WSU Vancouver Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:39 PM
5 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
$
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
3 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,490
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:36 AM
8 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1063 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Verified

1 of 108

Last updated July 20 at 05:01 PM
$
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32 PM
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Results within 10 miles of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
771 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:17 AM
11 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
15 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
61 Units Available
Overlook
Northpointe
1314 North Skidmore Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
953 sqft
WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
$
18 Units Available
Fircrest
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Bridgeton
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1115 sqft
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Cascade Park
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
City Guide for Salmon Creek, WA

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Salmon Creek, WA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Salmon Creek with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Salmon Creek. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

