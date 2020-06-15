Amenities
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
This home features 4 large bedrooms, tile floors, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, formal living room, great room with breakfast nook, gas fireplace, built-ins, granite counters, jetted tub, large yard, RV Parking!
This home is in a terrific neighborhood, close to parks, minutes from Salmon Creek, and feeds into the popular Felida schools.
(RLNE5829235)