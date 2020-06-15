All apartments in Salmon Creek
Location

1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA 98685
Felida - Starcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 NW 113th Street · Avail. Jul 9

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.

This home features 4 large bedrooms, tile floors, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, 2.5 baths, formal dining room, formal living room, great room with breakfast nook, gas fireplace, built-ins, granite counters, jetted tub, large yard, RV Parking!

This home is in a terrific neighborhood, close to parks, minutes from Salmon Creek, and feeds into the popular Felida schools.

(RLNE5829235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 NW 113th Street have any available units?
1420 NW 113th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 NW 113th Street have?
Some of 1420 NW 113th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 NW 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 NW 113th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 NW 113th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 NW 113th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 NW 113th Street does offer parking.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 NW 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street have a pool?
No, 1420 NW 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 NW 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 NW 113th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 NW 113th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 NW 113th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
