1168 NW Sunlit Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

3 Bedroom home with Phinney Bay View! - Come home to this serene setting, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with incredible Phinney Bay & Mt Rainier Views. Home sits on 1.2 acres with large side yard with mature fruit trees, portion of back area is completely fenced and lovely front yard leading to the view. Living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding door to large covered deck and fire pit. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, insta-hot water and dining area with sliding glass door to balcony. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & bathroom with heated tile floors, custom tile shower & double sinks. Heat pump with A/C. Large semi-finished bonus area in downstairs with extra rooms and closets for additional storage. 2-car garage. Renters insurance required. No pets. Available August 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3708736)