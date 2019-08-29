All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 1168 NW Sunlit Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Point, WA
/
1168 NW Sunlit Ln
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1168 NW Sunlit Ln

1168 NW Sunlit Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1168 NW Sunlit Ln, Rocky Point, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3 Bedroom home with Phinney Bay View! - Come home to this serene setting, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with incredible Phinney Bay & Mt Rainier Views. Home sits on 1.2 acres with large side yard with mature fruit trees, portion of back area is completely fenced and lovely front yard leading to the view. Living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding door to large covered deck and fire pit. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, insta-hot water and dining area with sliding glass door to balcony. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & bathroom with heated tile floors, custom tile shower & double sinks. Heat pump with A/C. Large semi-finished bonus area in downstairs with extra rooms and closets for additional storage. 2-car garage. Renters insurance required. No pets. Available August 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3708736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have any available units?
1168 NW Sunlit Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, WA.
What amenities does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have?
Some of 1168 NW Sunlit Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 NW Sunlit Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1168 NW Sunlit Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 NW Sunlit Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Point.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln offers parking.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have a pool?
No, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have accessible units?
No, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 NW Sunlit Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1168 NW Sunlit Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WABainbridge Island, WA
Poulsbo, WAWauna, WAMaplewood, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College